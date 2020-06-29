Owner/operator Regal offers discounted prices for films ranging from ’Rocky’ to ’Black Panther’ while operating under pandemic standards

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — When Southpark Mall’s 16-screen movie theater reopens July 10, moviegoers will be subjected to pandemic protocols, but they also may feel like they are being transported back into time once they get settled into their seats.

Regal Cinemas, the nation’s second largest movie-theater chain and owner of Regal Southpark Stadium 16, said in a recent tweet that it plans showings of iconic films from both the past and present, extending as far back as the 1970s and as recent as 2018 and 2019. A collection of those movies will run the first week of the theater’s reopening, then a new slate of classic pictures will hit the screens the following week.

On July 10, we are bringing back some of your favorites. Check back soon for more info. pic.twitter.com/Dot9DyW3Rg

— Regal (@RegalMovies) June 23, 2020

Among the list of films that will be re-released include the original "Rocky" and "The Empire Strikes Back," the "Batman" series and the "Back to the Future" trilogy, "Black Panther" and "Jaws."

Starting July 17, enjoy these great bring-backs at Regal pic.twitter.com/6nKupoYXu2

— Regal (@RegalMovies) June 24, 2020

Regal also tweeted out special ticket prices for the films.

Catch these and other great titles for only $5 ($3 for children). Check back for showtimes. pic.twitter.com/GTqddTw90q

— Regal (@RegalMovies) June 25, 2020

Industry-tracker website MovieWeb says the reason for the lineup is twofold. Because the COVID-19 pandemic essentially shut down Hollywood, there are not many new films to debut. Additionally, the chain is offering the older movies at reduced prices is to "entice people to return."

Showtimes will be announced as the reopening date approaches.

Southpark Stadium 16, one of five anchor tenants of the Colonial Heights mall, closed down at the onset of the pandemic among fears of spread through close contact. Within a couple of weeks of the theater and three of its other four anchors closing, mall management shuttered the entire shopping center.

The mall reopened for business May 15.

Restrictions in place

While the screen offerings for the first few weeks might seem like a time capsule, the environment in which they will be shown will clearly reflect 2020 and protocols mandated by the pandemic.

According to Regal’s website, all staff will have to wear face coverings and will undergo daily health screenings. They also will be encouraged to wash their hands every 30-60 minutes.

Online purchase of tickets is being pushed.

Patrons are asked to wear masks in the lobby, restrooms and concession areas, but may take them off once seated and while eating or drinking. Every other register at the concession stand will be open to customers.

Auditorium capacity is limited to 50%, and two-seat spaces will be placed between groups.

Bill Atkinson can be reached at batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinson_PI