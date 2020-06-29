Brandon Tyler Barfield died Saturday when he became trapped underwater while trying to help a person in distress

MATOACA — A Chesterfield man drowned in the Appomattox River Saturday afternoon while trying to help another person in distress.

Chesterfield Police said Brandon Tyler Barfield, 23, and another man were trying to reach an elderly person having issues when Barfield slipped and became trapped under the water. He was pulled from the river by other people and was receiving CPR when emergency personnel arrived.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m. in the 8600 block of River Road near Chesdin Harbor.

Police said an investigation continues into the drowning, but no foul play is suspected.