Leon Benjamin, chairman of the Richmond Republican Committee, will face off against Democrat A. Donald McEachin in November

A Richmond pastor will face incumbent Democrat A. Donald McEachin for Virginia’s 4th congressional district’s seat in the November election.

Rev. Leon Benjamin, chairman of the Richmond Republican Committee, was tapped for the GOP nomination during a convention Saturday. He and his wife, Maria, pastor New Life Harvest Church in south Richmond and he once served as a surrogate for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Benjamin told the website Ballotpedia that his campaign will focus on "the consistent, positive aspects of [my] strengths, emphasizing his authentic personality, character and normative roles as a qualified, father pastor, mentor and leader."

A Gulf War veteran, Benjamin told the website that service to God and country "go hand in hand." He vowed, if elected, to protect the Constitution "from foreign and domestic enemies."

Benjamin is the founder and president of Coalition of Leaders United, a three-year-old group promoting conservative leadership nationwide.

According to his official church biography, the Richmond native studied engineering at the University of Virginia and Virginia Union University before becoming a pastor in 1993, and holds both bachelor’s and master’s degree in biblical studies and Christian education.

Benjamin was part of Trump’s faith-based initiative support team while he was president-elect.

In the 4th, Benjamin faces an uphill battle in a district that, despite its conservative-leaning rural components, has a strong Democratic base in Petersburg, Richmond and Hopewell. Because of that, many pundits project it as a safe Democratic district.

The 4th stretches from Richmond south through the Tri-City area to the state line and east into the fringes of Virginia’s Tidewater region.

McEachin, a former state legislator, easily won renomination for a third term in Congress in last week’s Democratic primary. In the previous 4th elections, he defeated GOP challengers Mike Wade in 2016 and Ryan McAdams two years ago with substantial majorities both times.

