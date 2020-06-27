The June 17 incident is one of three in the Tri-City area under investigation in the past 18 months

A spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said her agency’s investigation into an officer-involved shooting earlier this month in Prince George County is continuing, adding that the timetable to complete it is "as long as is necessary."

On June 17, county police officers shot Lorenzo Lee Tyler Jr., 20, of Colonial Heights after he allegedly tried to run over them with his car near Lowe’s on Puddledock Road. According to reports, shots were fired after Tyler allegedly rammed into some police cars in a nearby lot, then later attempted to run them over following a short high-speed chase.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and since has been arrested.

As is protocol, state police were called in to investigate the shooting. Prince George Police said the officers involved have been put on administrative leave while the investigation takes place.

"State police will continue to pursue the investigation as long as is necessary to complete it," agency spokeswoman Corinne N. Geller said in an email earlier this week. "Then the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth's Attorney for final review and adjudication."

That incident is one of three probes the state police has led where local cops drew their weapons and fired at suspects following some kind of exchange. Two of them involved the use of deadly force, including one that occurred 18 months ago in Hopewell.

In all three shootings, the victims killed or injured were Black.

The Hopewell shooting has been among the most high-profile encounters, with the victim’s family members actively lobbying to have the involved officer terminated and charged with murder.

In that particular case, 31-year-old Angel Decarlo was shot and killed by Hopewell officers responding to a robbery call in the area of Elm Street and Winston Churchill Drive. According to reports, the officers believed Decarlo may have been involved in the robbery, and they shot her following a brief chase where they claimed she drew a weapon at them.

Decarlo’s family said there was no evidence of a gun in her possession, a claim they say has been backed up by body-camera footage of the moments leading up to the shooting. They also said the officers involved did not radio for emergency medical assistance after she was shot.

Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales was brought in as a special prosecutor after Hopewell’s Richard K. Newman recused himself from the case. A spokeswoman for Morales’ office has not commented specifically on the Decarlo family’s claims.

CaShea Coleman said in an email to The Progress-Index that Morales received requested supplemental information from the state police, but it was received just as the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting Virginia. The pandemic’s aftermath essentially delayed all state government activities, including the investigation.

"We are actively in the process of assessing all materials provided," Coleman wrote in the email. "In addition to reviewing and assessing the materials provided by VSP, our office is actively conducting additional tasks which are material to the investigation. Once all investigative tasks are complete and our office has reviewed all of the evidence and relevant law, we will publicly report on the status."

The third investigation involves the April 9 death of Zyon R. Wyche, a 19-year-old Hopewell resident shot by Colonial Heights officers following a traffic stop in the Dunlop Farms neighborhood. Officers responding to a call of vehicle burglaries at an apartment complex reportedly encountered Wyche leaving the parking lot, and he was shot a couple of blocks away after exchanging gunfire with the officers during the stop. He fled the scene on foot and was later found dead behind a residence with a weapon nearby.

Colonial Heights Commonwealth’s Attorney A. Gray Collins III said he is still waiting on toxicology and final death-determination reports from the state medical examiner’s office before he can wrap up his probe into Wyche’s death.

