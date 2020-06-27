HOPEWELL — Roja Taco Joint is housed in a classic old diner in Hopewell that owner Meredith Dean had been eyeing for a while before taking occupancy. Roja officially opened on Dec. 1, 2019.

Dean grew up in Hopewell and graduated from Hopewell High School. At age 17, she left for VCU where she obtained her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. Throughout her education she worked in food service and loved it.

From VCU, she headed to NC State where she earned her PhD in Policy Analysis and Educational Research. She went on to work in academia for 10 years. After a VCU contract came up for renewal, she decided to take a break from this career, deciding instead to pursue her culinary interests.

Dean possesses a strong attention to detail, apparent in every aspect of Roja. There’s a distinct hip vibe to the place from the red, white and black exterior, to the vibrant colors incorporated inside to the cool menu featuring authentic street tacos and great cocktails.

Dean is passionate about focusing on "just a few things and doing them well." This includes house-made desserts, salsas, drink mixes and the tortillas, all made from scratch. She wanted everything to be fresh, from the food to the décor. It was also important to her that she open something that Hopewell did not have already, and that it be accessible to all.

Like elsewhere, COVID-19 caused an interruption in business. "I closed for two weeks at first," she said, "I didn’t know what we were up against."

She then made a bold decision to re-open on an abbreviated schedule and run the operation by herself.

"I showed up at 9 each morning and typically didn’t leave until midnight," she explains. She cleaned, cooked, bartended and served the customers singlehandedly, locking herself in the restaurant and handling business through the takeout window. Both locals and visitors sought out her signature offerings including margaritas to-go. When she sold out of items, it actually motivated customers to try something different or to come back again.

Happily, now that Phase 2 is under way, she’s back to having three employees and is able to serve customers on the large patio as well as inside.

Dean is most appreciative of the support she has received, "The best thing about Hopewell is the community and that they have been willing and open to support something different."

It’s certainly a unique and fun eatery that is well worth a visit.

Roja Taco Joint is located at 220 E. City Point Rd, Hopewell. It’s currently open from Wednesday through Saturday evenings. For more information on the many dining venues and attractions in the region, visit www.BestPartVA.org.

This is the latest in a continuing series from the Best Part of Virginia, in partnership with The Progress-Index.