Authorities said remains were taken to Richmond for autopsy to determine the cause of death

PETERSBURG — An investigation is under way after police said a man was found dead Saturday morning inside an apartment on South Sycamore Street.

Police said officers responding to a call shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Sycamore Street discovered the man’s body. He was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Richmond for an autopsy.

Anyone who may have information related to the man’s death is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips app.

This is a developing story.