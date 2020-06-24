Authorities picked up the suspect about eight hours after the incident; the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries

CHESTERFIELD — County police have arrested a Petersburg man in connection with a shooting Tuesday night at a shopping center’s food court.

William Ezell Taylor Jr., 23, of the 800 block of Hinton Street, was picked up around 2 a.m. Wednesday at his residence by county detectives. He has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm.

Taylor is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said the suspect was arrested about eight hours after the shooting inside the food court at Chesterfield Towne Center in Midlothian. According to reports, the shooting happened when a fight broke out at the food court involving Taylor. It was not immediately stated if the person shot was also involved in the fight.

Police allege Taylor fled the scene after the shooting. However, Chesterfield Towne Center was evacuated and closed for the evening as a precaution.

The victim is at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police did not release how many times he was shot.

The mall is managed by New York-based Brookfield Properties. A message left for a spokesman seeking comment on the incident has not yet been returned.

An investigation is continuing into the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. You can also use the P3Tips app.