Graduation exercises on June 26 will see approximately 193 Ripley High School seniors receive their diplomas.

Commencement will begin at 8 p.m. at Memorial Field. The ceremony will take place even in the event of rain. The only cause for cancellation would be dangerous lightning.

Victoria Hinzman will be class valedictorian. The daughter of Michael and Kelly Hinzman, she will be attending West Virginia University and studying biochemistry.

Salutatorian will be Addison Wilkinson, the daughter of Danny and Dixie Wilkinson. She will attend West Virginia University, majoring in exercise physiology.

For the first time, Ripley High School has adopted the summa cum laude system of ranking students. Other seniors graduating with honors are Garrison Phillips, Victoria Starcher, Grace Zuniga, and Gabriel Zuniga.

Phillips will attend West Virginia University with a dual major of political science and philosophy. He is the son of Michael and Jo Phillips.

Starcher will be attending Stanford University with a full scholarship. She will be majoring in biology with plans to go to medical school. While at Stanford, she will be competing in cross country, indoor and outdoor track and will field for the Cardinals.

Grace Zuniga, daughter of Heather Zuniga, will attend the University of Kentucky under the ROTC program, majoring in biomedical engineering.

Gabriel Zuniga, son of Heather Zuniga, will also attend the University of Kentucky under the ROTC program, majoring in chemical engineering.

Seniors will enter the football field with the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance‚“ fanfare.

Vice-Principal Jeff Banton will give opening remarks. Along with the speeches from the top two students, welcome and closing remarks, along with the traditional tassel toss will be done by the summa cum laude students.

A special part of the ceremony will be the lighting of three memorial candles. Superintendent Blaine Hess will light the candle for Principal Beverly Shatto, while Vice-Principals Banton and Jeff Haskins will light those for Colby Kyer and Kyle Shamblin. They will remain lit throughout the graduation exercises.

Haskins will present the class to Superintendent Hess for the awarding of diplomas by members of the Jackson County Board of Education.

The ceremony will conclude with fanfare and recessional as the Class of 2020 marches from Memorial Stadium.