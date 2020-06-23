Property Transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk's office:

• Clinton Lee Horn to Clinton Lee Horn Living Trust Dated May 8, 2020, 2 tracts, Waters of Trace Fork of Sand Creek, Ravenswood District, no consideration

• Regina Newlon Estate by Executrix to Rebecca Cavender, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, & 6, Boggess Addition to New Era, Ravenswood District, no consideration

• Kenneth A. Finkelson to Rebecca L. Hesser, 2 tracts, Waters of Grass Lick, Ripley District, $230,000

• Jerry G. Kerns to Jerry G. Kerns II, 4 acres, Waters of Station Camp of Mill Creek and Plat, Ripley District, no consideration

• Rex L. Good to Rickey L. Good, Douglas W. Good, James G. Spradling, Chris Good, and Cory Good, 4 tracts, Waters of Sugar Creek, Washington, no consideration

• David L. Bonnette and Sandra K. Bonnette Revocable Trust Dated July 1, 2019 by Trust to Mary Taylor and Rodrick Taylor, 2 tracts, Easterly Side of County Route 25 Top of Salt Hill, Ripley District, $118,000

• Andrick LLC to Richard Stephen Rees Jr., and Jerri L. Rees, 2.30 acres, Waters of Sand Creek, Ravenswood District, no consideration

• Richard S. Rees Jr. and Jerri L. Rees to Andrew L. Bourgeois and Lacey J. Bourgeois, 2.30 acres, Waters of Sand Creek, Ravenswood District, $40,000

• Larry Lewis and Reva Jo Lewis to Rachel Brook Lewis, 0.555 acres, Poverty Road and Plat, Ripley District, no consideration

• Joshua Bryant Burge to John G. Burge Jr. and Tamara A. Burg, 1.26 acres, Waters of Lick Run and Plat, Union, no consideration

• Jeffory Junior Fields to Seth C. Fisher and Jessica P. Fisher, 2 tracts, Ripley District, $219,000

• Linda L. Boggess to Nathan R. Boggess, 0.4904 acres, Village of Fairplain, Ripley District, no consideration

Marriages

The following marriage applications were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk's office:

• Erica Noel Cullen, 25, Ravenswood to Carrie Leigh Plummer, 27, Ravenswood

• Roger L. Haynes Jr., 54, Given to Tomi Denise Samples Walters, 55, Given

• Roger Eugene Stover, 74, Charleston to Linda Lou Myers Ward, 70, Charleston