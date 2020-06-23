Editor’s Note: This information comes from proposed minutes from the telephone meeting held by County Commissioners Dick Waybright, Mike Randolph, and Mitch Morrison on June 17, 2020.

Once again, the county commission met by phone conference as part of the continued emergency session due to COVID-19.

Approval was given for a number of items, including contracts for work at the prosecuting attorney’s office and the local airport.

A contract with Balser Excavating for clearing brush at the beginning of the airport’s runway was awarded. At a cost of $2700, the commission will pay $2,309 and the Airport Authority will pay $391. This contract was made retroactive to June 11, 2020.

Flooring at the prosecuting attorney’s office will see an improvement. Hardman's of Ripley has a contract for the floor at a cost of $7,799.68, retroactive to June 10, 2020.

In other business, commissioners:

• Approved the publication of the “Tax Year 2019 Delinquent and Bankruptcy List” as prepared by the sheriff’s office

• Approved the application of Mark D. and Paula Caldon to consolidate lots in the Ripley District into acreage for the purpose of taxation

• Approved James Engle as a full-time employee as a Grade 91 position at the Jackson County Fairgrounds

• Cancelled the June 24, 2020 commission meeting

The next meeting of the Jackson County Commission will be at 9:30 a.m. on July 1 in a manner to be determined.