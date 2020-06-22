Wanda Palmer, 50, of Ravenswood remains hospitalized following an attack at her home on Flatwoods Road on Wednesday, June 10.

According to reports, Palmer, who lives alone, was found by lawn-care workers on Wednesday morning, with severe head trauma.

In a statement made to media by Eileen Palmer, Wanda’s mother, she indicates that Wanda was found by the workers in “a pool of blood.”

Eileen Palmer made the call to 911 and Wanda was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tony Boggs, they do have several leads in the case and are working diligently to locate Palmer’s attacker.

Boggs requests anyone with any information on this case to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 304-373-2290.