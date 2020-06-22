CHARLESTON, WV - Three additional offices have been added to the DMV appointment scheduler available online at dmv.wv.gov. Spencer, Lewisburg, and Moorefield will begin appointments on Monday, June 22, 2020, for driver's license knowledge testing, driver's license and identification card transactions, and new title/license plate vehicle transactions.

Customers may visit the DMV website to make appointments. For customers without internet access, please call 304-558-3938 to make an appointment.

Commissioner of the WV Division of Motor Vehicles Everett Frazier reminds customers that many transactions can be done online, through the mail, or at any of the DMV kiosks. He adds, "We are using our appointment scheduler for transactions that cannot be done anywhere but in a regional office. This includes many of our driver's license transactions, such as knowledge and skills tests and changes to driver's licenses and ID cards, and new vehicle titling and plates."

For more information and updates, including the online services portal and scheduling information, please visit the DMV website.