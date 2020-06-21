SURRY/PRINCE GEORGE — Further developments in broadband expansion were recently approved in Prince George and Surry counties, giving Prince George Electric Cooperative (PGEC) the green light to continue bringing internet access to underserved or unserved rural communities throughout the region.

A subsidiary of PGEC, PGEC Enterprises, LLC (PGECE) — doing business as RURALBAND — will be using funding which Surry County has been granted by the state Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) as part of the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI). PGECE was awarded multiple national awards from the Federal Communications Commission for the public–private partnerships solving the rural internet dilemma in Virginia’s Gateway Region.

By connecting the rural reaches of the region, it helps to raise the community’s profile and supports attracting new business to the area, and currently established businesses to expand.

A major function of economic development is helping to create more jobs, but without having a minimum qualification of broadband, that goal can be difficult. Broadband expansion is a solution for rural Virginia to be successful in the future with job creation, workforce development and quality of life.

Prince George awards FTTH project an additional $1M

On May 22, the Prince George County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) approved Phase II of the broadband expansion agreement between the county, the IDA and PGECE, which awarded an additional $1 million for RURALBAND’s "Fiber to the Home (FTTH)" project.

Funding for Phase II of the agreement will go toward the construction, equipment, operation and installation of 500 new connection points, making broadband access available to potential subscribers who are located in the county. With support from Prince George County, broadband access can be expanded to additional residents at an accelerated pace.

The first phase of the agreement has already connected 780 homes in the county, and FTTH is currently available to over 1,800 residences and businesses there.

"From educational opportunities to expanding workforce development initiatives, better access to better internet has never been more important. Our goal is to ultimately make access to fiber internet an option to everyone in Prince George County, and with the county’s continued support – this will be possible," stated Casey Logan, President and CEO of PGEC.

"The power of partnership is clear and is demonstrated by the successful partnership that began with the first broadband project with Prince George County. PGEC is grateful for Prince George County’s support in our FTTH initiative," said Paul Brown, Chairman of the electric cooperative’s board of directors.

RURALBAND’s FTTH program offers a reliable, secure infrastructure which is both sustainable and competitive; it is essential in meeting the Gateway Region’s future broadband needs. It offers internet speeds of up to one gigabit, or 1,000 megabits per second, making it the best option for home-based businesses and remote working, online education opportunities, access to telemedicine resources and more.

"We’re pleased to enter into a second round of funding with this public–private partnership to help capitalize an expedited process during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Prince George County Administrator Percy C. Ashcraft. "Broadband has become a required utility and, during these times of self-isolation, remains a vital link for work, school, family and even shopping."

"As Phase II targets the communities of Burrowsville and Carson, we hope our solution continues expansion and serves as a model for other communities," Ashcraft concluded.

June 4: Surry approves performance agreement, funding for Phase II

As a part of Phase I of the broadband agreement, Surry County and the Surry County Economic Development Authority (EDA) provided PGECE a $500,000 grant, and in return, PGECE agreed to provide and make available consistent and reliable broadband service to a minimum of 250 new subscribers in the locality. PGECE has since made broadband available to roughly 300 businesses and residences covered by the VATI grant.

Prior to implementing Phase II of the agreement, the county co-applied with the assistance of PGECE for funding with the DHCD to expand FTTH in areas not currently served by a broadband provider in Surry. The application contained a request by the county for $2.225 million, with the county providing a local matching grant, $500,000 of which had been previously dedicated for Phase II of the 2018 agreement. The total amount of the grant funds is $4.45 million, collectively.

An estimated 1,339 serviceable residences and business units are located in the VATI territory of the county, which will gain internet access to broadband service up to 1 gigabit download/1 gigabit upload, in addition to 250 businesses and residences that may be outside of the VATI area as satisfaction of the Phase II portion of the agreement.

The VATI grant enables further expansion of broadband access in Surry, and is a single project aimed at enhancing the economic development and growth of the community. PGECE will be installing around 113 miles of fiber-optic cable and will purchase and install necessary electronic equipment required to deliver the RURALBAND service.

As access to internet has become even more of a necessity, which was made clear during Virginia’s quarantine, the forward movement to connect the area’s rural communities to broadband is an exciting step towards a stronger economy, workforce and quality of life in the Gateway Region.

This article is the latest in an ongoing series spotlighting the area’s existing businesses, leaders and economic development efforts in the midst of reopening the Commonwealth during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was contributed by staff of Virginia’s Gateway Region Economic Development Organization (VGR). To learn more about VGR, visit: www.gatewayregion.com.