Highway markers will be placed in honor of Wyatt Tee Walker and the Central State Hospital cemetery, Gov. Ralph S. Northam announced Friday.

On Friday in celebration of Juneteenth, Gov. Ralph S. Northam announced the addition of 20 new historical markers that will be placed across the state, including two in the local area, to honor Virginia’s Black History.

"The Commonwealth’s storied past is complicated and painful, but it is important to step up and tell a more inclusive story." Northam said in a press release Friday. "As we elevate Juneteenth, celebrating and acknowledging the contributions of our Black communities and history is a critical and imperative step forward--especially through historical markers that are highly visible across the Commonwealth."

Markers will be placed in Petersburg and Dinwiddie, honoring Wyatt Tee Walker and the Central State Hospital Cemetery, respectively.

"We have overlooked or dismissed the important contributions of Black Virginians for far too long when telling Virginia’s history," said Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew J. Strickler, in the release. "That’s why Governor Northam proclaimed Juneteenth a state holiday, and why the Department of Historic Resources remains committed to the preserving and proclaiming Black history. These markers are important and highly visible symbols of our efforts to ensure historic justice and address inequities across the Commonwealth."

Northam announed Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the Union soldiers’ arrival in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 announcing the freeing of slaves, as a paid state holiday for government workers earlier in the week.

Wyatt Tee Walker was a pastor and Civil Rights leader who began his career in Virginia. Walker served as the ninth pastor of the historic Gillfield Baptist Church in Petersburg, where he served from 1953-60. In 1957, while serving at Gillfield, Walker helped found the Southern Christian Leadership Council, where he served with Marin Luther King Jr.

Walker retired in 2004, after serving for 37 years a Canaan Baptist Church in Harlem, New York, and returned to Virginia, residing in Chester, where he died in 2018.

The marker for Walker, "recalls that this Petersburg pastor served as chief of staff for several years to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The first full-time director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Walker helped organize major civil rights protests including the Birmingham (Alabama) Movement and the March on Washington," according to the release.

The marker and will read, in full: "Wyatt Tee Walker, pastor of Gillfield Baptist Church from 1953 to 1960, served as president of the Petersburg branch of the NAACP and as Virginia director of the Congress of Racial Equality. He worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and for several years was his chief of staff. In 1960 Walker became the first full-time executive director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. He helped organize major civil rights protests including the Birmingham (Alabama) Movement and the March on Washington. For 37 years Walker was pastor of Canaan Baptist Church of Christ in Harlem, NY. In 1978 he organized the International Freedom Mobilization to combat apartheid in South Africa."

A specific location within the City of Petersburg had not yet been determined for Walker’s marker.

Walker’s marker comes as the result of the Black History Month Historical Marker Contest, which was announced by Northam in February. The contest drew 285 submissions from students across Virginia.

The marker in Dinwiddie will honor Central State Hospital’s cemetery. The marker will coincide with one placed in Richmond honoring the "Central Lunatic Asylum." These markers will, "discuss the origins and burial ground of Central State Hospital, the nation’s first stand-alone mental hospital for black patients," the release said. It is proposed to be placed at Seventh Avenue, on the campus of Central State Hospital.

The marker will read, in full: "This cemetery is the final resting place for thousands of patients treated at the nation’s first stand-alone psychiatric hospital for African Americans, originally known as the Central Lunatic Asylum and later renamed Central State Hospital. The asylum, which became a state institution in 1870, moved here from a location near Richmond in 1885. Deceased patients were interred in this burial ground from the mid-1880s until a new cemetery opened a short distance southeast of here in 1939. In some years during this period, more than 10 percent of the hospital’s patients died. Graves were originally marked with small stones that deteriorated over time."

Jeff Milby can be reached via email at jmilby@progress-index.com. Follow him on twitter: @JeffMilby.