CUMBERLAND - Over the past several weeks numerous members of First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union have had their debit cards compromised and have had monies removed from their accounts by unknown suspects. Investigation by members of the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit (C3I) has revealed that the suspects are using "cloned" debit cards to removed cash from ATM machines at various locations.

Investigators believe that the suspects were able to obtain debit card account numbers by utilizing skimmers at ATM locations.

With the information obtained via the skimmers, the suspects produce the cloned cards, and then use them to withdraw cash from the victim's accounts thru ATM's, most often occurring on the weekends when the main lobbies are closed at the different locations.

Investigators are advising anyone who is a victim to contact their local law enforcement agency to report the crime.

The investigation is continuing by C3I in cooperation with various other law enforcement agencies throughout the entire northeast United States and the U.S. Secret Service.