By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

WESTERNPORT -- The Town of Westernport will conduct a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, June 22, at the Westernport Town Hall to take comments on grant projects for landslide repairs on Main Street and retaining wall repairs on Wood, Vine and Johnson streets.

The grants were funded under the Maryland Community Development Block Grant Program, a federally funded program designed to assist governments with activities directed toward neighborhood and housing revitalization, economic development, and improved community facilities and services.

The town hall is located at 107 Washington Street and efforts will be made to accommodate those with disabilities and non-English speaking residents with five days advance notice to town clerk Renee Morris at 301-359-3932.

To join the Zoom Meeting residents can log into https://zoom.us/j/97945932652 with meeting ID: 979 4593 2652.

On one tap mobile dial +13017158592,,97945932652# US (Germantown) or +13126266799,,97945932652# US (Chicago).

To dial by your location +1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown) Meeting ID: 979 4593 2652.

To find their local number residents can log into: https://zoom.us/u/abnJwv7leU.