KEYSER - Raymond Kiddy, PhD, has been named the athletic director at West Virginia University Potomac State College, Dean of Student Experience Lucas Taylor announced Friday.

Dr. Kiddy brings 45 years of experience in administration, education, athletics, and coaching to the appointment, which begins July 1. His arrival at Potomac State College will be a homecoming, having served as the Catamounts head men’s soccer coach from 2010 through the 2016 season.

“I’m excited to accept this position at Potomac State. I’ve always believed the potential of the athletic department here is limitless,” said Dr. Kiddy. “I’m convinced the pieces are in place for exponential growth. I’m excited to move forward with a hard-working and innovative culture in which our athletes and staff can thrive.”

“We are thrilled Dr. Kiddy is returning to Potomac State to lead our athletic department,” stated Dean Taylor. “We conducted a nation-wide search and the best candidate to lead the Catamounts moving forward is one of our own, Ray Kiddy.”

Taylor continued, “Dr. Kiddy has spent his career investing in the growth and development of young people. He brings with him a high level of integrity, commitment to excellence and a contagious work ethic. He is going to do a wonderful job leading Potomac State athletics.”

Most recently, Dr. Kiddy served as the principal at Bishop Walsh School in Cumberland from 2016 through the spring of 2020. He was instrumental in guiding initiatives that helped increase enrollment by 46 percent at the Western Maryland Catholic school.

At Bishop Walsh, he was a driving force in enhancing the athletic programs, including the recruitment of head basketball coach Dan Prete, establishing BW as a Nike Elite High School program and attracting national and international acclaim for the school and basketball team.

Prior to his appointment as principal, Kiddy served as athletic director and dean of students for one year at Bishop Walsh beginning in the fall of 2015.

Homecomings exist as a theme throughout Kiddy’s career. His coaching and teaching career began at Bishop Walsh school in the late 1970s.

Kiddy’s soccer coaching experience spans 45 years and includes stops on the high school, NJCAA and NCAA levels.

He has held NCAA soccer coaching positions at Frostburg State University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the College of Notre Dame. NJCAA stops on his resume include Potomac State College, Allegany College of Maryland and Catonsville Community College. High school coaching assignments for Kiddy include Bishop Walsh (boys and girls), Allegany, Fort Hill, Beall and Mount Savage high schools.

Kiddy retired from the Allegany County Public School system prior to his appointment as Bishop Walsh principal. During his career with ACPS he successfully held positions of supervisor of athletics and physical education, assistant principal and physical education teacher.

Kiddy looks forward to the new challenge in the comfort of a familiar environment.

“I appreciate the Junior College athletics model. I’ve coached there and loved it. It’s a great environment to teach the athletes, to mold their lives through athletics.” Kiddy continued, “Our goal is to build a program that has lifelong positive impacts on our student-athletes.”





