County provides guidelines pertaining to public entrance

PRINCE GEORGE — The general public will be allowed to enter the Prince George County Administration Building under normal business hours beginning Wednesday, June 17, but under specific guidelines.

County Government Buildings have been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The central location for most government business – the Administration Building – will open Monday through Friday beginning at 8:30 a.m. June 17. The general public will need to follow certain guidelines for entry. The guidelines include:

Wearing of a mask. If a person does not have a mask, a disposable one will be given to them.The answering of specific health-screening questions related to possible contact of the coronavirus.Forehead temperature will be taken; if temperature is too high, individual will be asked to return in 15 minutes to retake the temperature. If temperature is still too high, individual will not be allowed entry into the building.Following health-screening questions and temperature taking, the individual will be asked to wait until the receptionist contacts the department in which that individual wants to visit. Social distancing will be stressed during this waiting period.Once approved, the individual can go to the department requested on any of the floors.Entry into the building will only be allowed at the rear entrance. Individuals can leave the building at any of the exits.

“Our main priority has always been since the pandemic broke is to protect our employees and the public in which they serve,” commented Prince George County Administrator Percy Ashcraft. “Our employees will interact with the public wearing masks and give them every opportunity to conduct their business.”

Ashcraft understands there could be some delays, but staff will work diligently to move public traffic through the entry door and to the department in question.

“We don’t want to delay the visit to government offices,” Ashcraft said. “But in order to expedite the visit, we are asking for full cooperation with the new guidelines for those visiting the Administration building.”

Ashcraft said the new public guidelines will only apply to the Administration building. Other government buildings, except the County Courthouse, will remain closed, but are expected to open under similar guidelines no later than July 1. The Courthouse has allowed visitors for the last three weeks under similar guidelines.

Ashcraft hopes the public will still continue to try to take care of government business via email, telephone, or dropbox whenever possible.

“We are hopeful the public will still try to take care of their government business by using email, telephone, or dropbox before seeing it necessary to visit the Administration building,” Ashcraft said. “These methods have worked well since March and they are a guaranteed way to keep social distancing by not having in-person contact.”

Ashcraft said these guidelines do not apply to the public attending meetings of the Board of Supervisors, Planning Commission, and Fire/EMS Advisory Board. Those meetings are after business hours.

Ashcraft said the public can likely expect these new guidelines to stay in effect for a few months. Changes in state and federal guidelines could also have an impact.