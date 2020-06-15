By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

WESTERNPORT – The ballot has been set for the July 7 election in Westernport.

Incumbent Mayor Laura Freeman Legge will face challengers David Allen Claycomb and Charles Gunther Long Sr.

It’s an uncontested race for the two seats on the council. On the ballot will be incumbent Judy S. Hamilton and newcomer Sarah Llewellyn.

June 15 is the last day to register for the July 7 election, those who register after June 15, will not be qualified to vote on July 7, but will be able to vote in the 2022 town election.

To register to vote, residents must have resided in town for 30 days and should contact the election board at 301-777-5931, 701 Kelly Road, Cumberland, MD 21502 or the Westernport City Building to pick up a voter registration application.

Residents who unable to vote on July 7 have until June 22 to request an absentee ballot by calling Renee Morris, town clerk at 301-359-3932.

Absentee ballots must be received in the town office before the polls close on July 7.