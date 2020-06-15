PETERSBURG — Petersburg City Public Schools is announcing changes to its meal distribution program to help students and families through COVID-19. These changes are effective immediately and will continue through the summer.

Information about additional bus routes and summer meals will be issued within the next two weeks.

Meals are being provided on Mondays and Thursdays:

Mondays - Breakfast and lunch for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.Thursdays - Breakfast and lunch for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Grab and go meals can be retrieved at Cool Spring, Lakemont, and Pleasants Lane from 9 – 11 a.m.

PCPS will also have mobile meal distributions at the following locations and times for families in the following neighborhoods:

Lakemont Zone

Blandford Academy – 9:05 a.m.Sunset – 9:15 – 9:25 a.m.Spring Garden – 9:30 – 9:40 a.m.Fords – 9:45 – 9:55 a.m.Shady Grove – 10 – 10:10 a.m.Pin Oaks – 9:15 – 9:25 a.m.Croatan – 9:30 – 9:40 a.m.

Pleasants Lane

Pecan Acres – 9:15 – 9:25 a.m.Jefferson South of the James – 9:35 – 9:45 a.m.Henry William’s – 9:55 – 10:05 a.m.Summit Point – 10:15 – 10:25 a.m.

Walnut Hill

Oakhurst – 9:15 – 9:25 a.m.Jesse Lee – 9:35 – 9:45 a.m.

Cool Spring

Tanglewood – 9:15 – 9:25 a.m.Old Virginia Ave Elementary School – 9:35 – 9:45 a.m.Lieutenant Run – 9:55 – 10:05 a.m.Ivy Gate – 10:15 – 10:25 a.m.

"All mobile locations will be at the entrance to subdivision and/or apartment complex," said PCPS. "Due to changes at the federal level, children no longer have to accompany their parents/guardians to pick up meals. The meals will include breakfast and lunch items."