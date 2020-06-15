Students to return to school Aug. 10

HOPEWELL — After some uncertainty regarding the fate of Hopewell City Public Schools’ balanced calendar post-COVID-19, the School Board has approved a new 2020-21 calendar.

The latest information came at the June 11 School Board meeting, which was held at the School Board office and live streamed.

The updated version “strikes a balance between slowing the opening of schools and preserving the year-round school model,” the School Board said in a statement.

The calendar features new teacher training from July 27-31, followed by pre-service training Aug. 3-7, and classes beginning for students Aug. 10. It also offers optional learning opportunities called “intercessions” to take place March 22 - April 2, 2021 in two five-day sessions, and June 14 - July 2, 2021 in three five-day sessions.

Visit Hopewell City Public Schools’ website at www.hopewell.k12.va.us for more information.