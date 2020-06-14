Grant program provides $7,500 to support source water protection projects

ALEXANDRIA — Virginia American Water has selected four initiatives across the state to receive funding through the company’s 2020 Environmental Grant Program.

Since 2005, Virginia American Water’s Environmental Grant Program has been providing funding for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds, surface water and groundwater supplies in our local communities.

“Virginia American Water is committed to protecting our natural resources and we are proud to support the efforts of local organizations that share our vision," said Barry Suits, president of Virginia American Water. “We applaud the work of these organizations to develop the next generation of environmental stewards who will cherish these resources and educate others on the critical role that nature plays in our everyday lives.”

Of the four recipients, two are located in the Tri-Cities area:

The Friends of the Lower Appomattox River received funding to develop an educational display which will be used in the cultivation of current and future generations of local Appomattox River stewards and volunteers to address the ongoing need to enhance the health of the river.

The James River Association received funding to support their partnership with the Hopewell City Public Schools to engage seventh grade students in river-based, hands-on learning experiences such as fish trawling, water quality monitoring, and exploring the outdoors.

To learn more about Virginia American Water’s Environmental Grant Program, visit virginiaamwater.com.