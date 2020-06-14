Citizens can also submit comments ahead of time using online form

CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield Planning Commission will hold its June 16 meeting in person in the Public Meeting Room, located at 10001 Iron Bridge Road, after two months of virtual meetings due to the COVID-19 health emergency.

Measures are being put in place to accommodate public input while still practicing social distancing, as recommended by health officials.

Those citizens wishing to participate in the meeting in person will be required to wear a face covering and pass a simple health screening before entering the building. In order to maintain the 6-foot social distance requirement, seating will be extremely limited, however TV monitors will be set up outside the Public Meeting Room. Individuals will still be able to comment in person.

Those citizens who don’t feel comfortable participating in person are encouraged to use the online comment form at www.chesterfield.gov/cpccomments to provide comment on public hearings regarding zoning cases. Those wishing to comment must submit a new online form for each public hearing they want to comment on. Only one comment per person per public hearing will be accepted. In addition to the form, comments can also be received by email at planning@chesterfield.gov, or by calling 804-748-1125.

The Planning Commission will accept all public comments (online portal, telephone message and email) until 5 p.m. on Monday, June 15 to ensure the comments are provided to the commissioners Planning Commission prior to the June 16 meeting for their consideration.

The agenda, staff reports, and PowerPoint presentations for the June 16 Planning Commission Meeting can be found on chesterfield.gov/plan.

The Chesterfield Planning Commission Meeting will be livestreamed on WCCT Chesterfield Community Television, including Comcast channel 98 and Verizon channel 28, and on YouTube.com/ChesterfieldCountyVA.