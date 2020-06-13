The Social Butterfly shares her funtastic time in Old Town Winchester

Last August, I had a spectacular time in historic Old Town Winchester [OTW] which was established over 250 years ago. The marketplace with quaint shops and outdoor cafes is located within the heart of a 45-block National Register Historic District.

Since the weather wasn’t looking favorable, I opted not to join my friends for a second day of fun at the Clarke County Fair.

My sister Dana always razzes me about going places alone; it truly doesn’t bother me. I find it quite delightful being able to see and do whatever I wish at my own pace.

Just before noon, my chauffeur dropped me off at the Old Town Pedestrian Mall. ‘The World was my Oyster’ between West Piccadilly and East Cork streets.

Where did the Social Butterfly flutter first?

I spotted umbrellas for sale in the window of the Silver Cloud Jewelry store, so I figured I’d better buy one just in case the weatherman’s prediction for rain held true. I purchased a cute coin purse that reads, ‘No Coffee, No Workee’ and a black umbrella with white butterflies. When the clerk mentioned that the butterflies change colors upon becoming wet, I was thrilled.

Scored at store #1...what’s next?

I ventured into the Blue Peacock which was filled with show-room-after-show-room filled with antiques. This...is when shopping alone is most desirable. I can stop and look at items, journey back in time, and stay for as long as I wish.

Next, I popped into the Winchester Book Gallery where I met the owner’s daughter Lauren Patrick who just so happened to be a Virginia Commonwealth University student. The store was full of unique little surprises throughout it’s extremely narrow interior which had entrances at both ends.

Near the checkout was a ‘Take a Bag, Leave a Bag’ opportunity which was all new to me. People were encouraged to leave or take a reusable shopping bag [like the freebies given out here-and-there]. What a great idea!

On a shelf between the books “Think Happy, Be Happy” and “Flora of Middle-Earth: Plants of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Legendarium”, I discovered condoms in a bowl labeled: Condoms courtesy of ‘are you PrEP’d’. I don’t ever recall seeing free condoms in any other bookstores, however, I applaud Lauren’s mom Christine for making them available to those in need.

Another cool feature I discovered in the tiny pathway to the children’s section was a wall of author’s and illustrator’s signatures and artwork. Awesome touch!

A plate of complimentary cookies and pastries must have been whispering in my ear beckoning me into the fourth business Once Upon a Find. Co-owner Janie Clevenger was very hospitable and showed me around the store filled with fine pewter gifts and collectibles.

The neatly stacked display of Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival souvenir cans caught my attention. Clevenger shared the history of Winchester’s spring festival that features a parade, parties, celebrities and other special events. Unfortunately, their 93rd had to be postponed amid coronavirus concerns.

After scoring a history lesson and free goodies, I noticed it raining and had never been more excited to open an umbrella in my life. I thought the butterflies were going to be all the same, but they turned multiple colors!

The next place I strolled into reminded me of Carytown’s World of Mirth toy and retro-gift store located in Richmond. At Incredible Flying Objects, I immediately purchased some Chuckles so I could devour the black licorice flavored one after sucking the sugar coating off of it.

Then, I spent a good half-an-hour and plenty of quarters playing pinball. I had forgotten how much excitement flippers and silver balls provide. With tools in hand, owner Drew VanLaeken was in the middle of restoring a pinball machine to add to his collection for his customers’ amusement.

After taking selfies with movie stars E.T. [“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”] and Slimer [“Ghostbusters”], I purchased two flavors of Pop Rocks to have fun with later. Van Laeken offered me a stick of gum. I should have known better in a novelty store to be on the lookout for pranks, but he got me good when the gum exploded.

After suffering a minor stroke, I dined al fresco at the Union Jack Pub & Restaurant where I enjoyed their delicious ‘The Brit Burger’ topped with English back bacon, pepper jack cheese, a fried egg, and HP [House of Parliament] sauce which is an English brown condiment.

Next, I popped into The Polka Dot Pot art studio where I would have loved to have painted a piece of pottery but wouldn’t have been around a week later to pick it up. Kudos to the owner for sharing abandoned artwork. I helped myself to a reindeer coffee mug.

After score #4, I enjoyed checking out local art and handmade gifts at the Tin Top.

Then, for my final freebie of the day, I sampled some fudge at Nibblins where I purchased a Teva cup with cameras upon it and a yummy Keto Red Velvet whoopie pie.

I opted to stick to shopping and snacking, but history buffs who visit OTW can enjoy a tour of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum located along the walking mall. The museum is housed in the stately antebellum 1840 Frederick County Courthouse which served as a prison, hospital, and barracks for both sides during the Civil War.

Since I crunched and munched, I walked nearly two miles back to the Hampton Inn instead of hiring a taxi. I was glad I did because I ended up touring the Winchester National Cemetery just as the sun set and captured some pretty photos.

The vibe in OTW felt like a bottle of Carytown Richmond with a spritz of Old Towne Petersburg. If you like hanging out at either of those two destinations, you’ll enjoy shopping in historic Old Town Winchester.

According to an Old Town Winchester, VA Facebook post, all events for June and July have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Visit oldtownwinchesterva.com for updates, information, and to view a video.

Kristi K. Higgins, aka The Social Butterfly, can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @KristiHigginsPI