Police say the 18-year-old driver and juvenile passenger were killed Wednesday night when their car ran off Beach Road and hit some trees

CHESTERFIELD — Two people, including a juvenile, were killed early Wednesday night in a single-car crash on Beach Road near the Brandy Oaks neighborhood.

Noah Page, 18, of the 13400 block of Janeka Drive in Chesterfield, and the unidentified juvenile died instantly in the crash, which occurred around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 13700 block of Beach Road. Police said Page, who was driving, was eastbound on Beach Road when he lost control of the car. It ran off the right side of the road and hit several trees.

Speed and a wet road surface were contributing factors in the crash, police said. It was not immediately known if the two were wearing seat belts when the accident happened.

Police continue to investigate the wreck. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Info may also be shared through the P3Tips app.