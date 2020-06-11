Senate is considering a $740 billion spending authorization measure that was amended to set up a three-year period for the changing of 10 Southern military post names

Count Virginia’s two senators as being on board with a Senate committee proposal to change the names of military installations currently named for Confederate leaders — including Fort Lee.

Democratic Sens. Mark R. Warner and Timothy M. Kaine announced their support of an amendment to the $740 billion defense spending authorization bill that gives the 10 bases across the South three years to come up with new monikers. Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee that agreed to the amendment in a voice vote on the bill Thursday, signed on as a co-sponsor of the amendment.

"For too many, these names are not merely reminders of a painful past but symbols of a troubled present," Kaine said. "It’s time for a change."

A spokeswoman for Warner issued a statement Thursday on his behalf: "I support the Senate Armed Services Committee’s bipartisan plan to initiate a three-year process to rename [Department of Defense] facilities that are currently named after Confederate figures."

The defense bill is now on the Senate floor. Should it pass and the House also agree to it, that would put Capitol Hill in a staredown with the White House.

Earlier in the week, an Army spokeswoman indicated that Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy was open to discussion about changing the names. However, President Donald Trump then tweeted that he would "not even consider" the spending bill if any name-changing amendment were attached to it.

The amendment put forth by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., would set up a commission to devise a blueprint to remove the names of Confederate generals from the 10 posts across the South. That plan would also address the removal of any monuments or symbols on those installations honoring the Confederacy.

Of the 10 posts under consideration, two are in Virginia — Fort Lee in Prince George County and Fort A.P. Hill in Caroline County, north of Richmond. Others on the list include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Benning in Georgia and Fort Hood in Texas.

Fort Lee, established in 1917 as Camp Lee, is home to the Army’s Combined Arms Support Command; the Quartermaster, Ordinance and Transportation schools; Army Logistics University; the Sustainment Center of Excellence; and the Defense Commissary and Defense Contract Management agencies. It was renamed Fort Lee in 1950.

It was named for Robert E. Lee, the commander of the Confederate Army during the Civil War. But according to historical accounts, it was named for him not because of the Confederate ties but for the fact he was a West Point graduate and served as a colonel in the U.S. Army prior to the Civil War.

Fort A.P. Hill was established in 1941 and serves as a training facility for all armed forces. It was named for Confederate Lt. Gen. A.P. Hill, who was killed in Dinwiddie County by Union soldiers a week before Lee surrendered at Appomattox. It also was a host for eight national Boy Scouts of America Jamborees.

