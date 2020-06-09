Wilson scratches to win big in 50X The Money game

When Gregory Wilson looked at the 50X The Money ticket he’d just scratched, his first thought was, "Do I need glasses?" It looked like the ticket was worth $200,000.

He examined it more closely, and it still appeared to be a $200,000 winning ticket.

"Nah, there’s a catch," he thought.

But there was no catch. The Dinwiddie County man had won the game’s $200,000 prize.

It happened at the Food Lion on Westgate Drive in Petersburg. Wilson had won $50 on a Virginia Lottery game and decided to use part of his winnings to buy a 50X The Money ticket. That turned out to be the big winner.

The 50X The Money game (#1770) is closed because all three $5 million top prizes have been claimed. Players have until December 2 to redeem winning tickets in this game. The odds of winning the $5 million prize were 1 in 1,876,800, and the odds of winning any prize in this game were 1 in 3.07.

Wilson said he plans to invest his winnings.

Wilson lives in Dinwiddie County, which received more than $3 million in Lottery funds for K-12 public education in Fiscal Year 2019. For more information and a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.