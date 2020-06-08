SURRY – State officials led by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), in coordination with the local officials and Dominion Energy, will conduct a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the early warning siren system on Wednesday, June 10 at 11:10 a.m. for the Surry Power Station.

For the early warning siren system, a steady three-minute tone will be sounded by 71 sirens in Williamsburg, Newport News and the counties of Surry, James City, York and Isle of Wight. The sirens are located within a 10-mile radius of the power station.

The EAS test is made available through participating radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers, and is scheduled to last approximately one minute.

Siren and EAS tests take place at the Surry Power Station on a quarterly basis. If there were an actual emergency at the power station, residents would hear four separate three-minute activations of the early warning siren system, each separated by a one-minute silent interval. Total elapsed time for actual emergency notification is 15 minutes.