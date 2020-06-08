The Cameron foundation has awarded a grant to the Richard Bland College Foundation to purchase mobile WiFi hotspots so that students can continue distance learning amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The grant will help purchase around 30 hotspots for use by students that do not have access to reliable high-speed internet.

“The College is committed to ensuring that every member of the campus community receives a high quality educational experience during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly our most vulnerable students,” says Debbie L. Sydow, President of RBC. “Without access to high-speed internet, staying on track with college coursework is challenging, but thanks to The Cameron Foundation’s generous grant, our students can continue to pursue their academic goals without barriers or disruption.”

Through its COVID-19 Emergency Grant program, the Cameron Foundation awards grants for organizations in the Tri-Cities and surrounding counties that are being impacted by the coronavirus crisis. Grant funding was available for eligible organizations in one of four key areas: Health and Safety, Education, General Operating Support and Technology.

“The Cameron Foundation just launched this new program in April, and we quickly saw that institutions like Richard Bland College have an urgent need for more of this technology. It adds to RBC’s resources to be able to adapt and continue to serve their students in a changed environment,” said Board Chair Pam Martin Comstock. “Through community partnerships such as this, we both are able to answer our respective missions.”

Students can request the a mobile hotspot through the SDtatesmen Technical Assistance Center (STAC).