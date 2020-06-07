PETERSBURG - The Petersburg Sheriff’s Office organized a mass distribution of COVID-19 safety items for senior citizens on Thursday morning. Sheriff Vanessa Crawford and her deputies handed bags of equipment to people in their cars who drove through.

All in all, the Sheriff’s Office had 500 bags to hand out. Each bag had five protective masks and five bottles of hand sanitizer. Cars lined up outside Good Shepherd Baptist Church, the distribution point, over an hour ahead of time.

A constant stream of cars trickled through the gates toward the Sheriff’s tent at the other end of the parking lot. Many of the drivers rolling through expressed their thanks and energetically greeted the Sheriff’s Office.

“This has been great, people seem to be very appreciative - Thank you so much, someone is doing something for us, someone is helping us.” Crawford said.

At the onset of the pandemic, Crawford was tasked with aiding the elderly in the city.

Nearly all of the supplies had been picked up after only 45 minutes of the two hour time period for the distribution.

At the start of the pandemic, the Sheriff was asked by city leadership to take care of the elderly in Petersburg. She has been regularly keeping contact with seniors in the city through zoom meetings and conference calls.

“The last time we had a zoom meeting, people were going to church and going from car to car,” Crawford said. “I said if you’re going to church, practice your social distancing, just kind of constantly reminding them of safety tips to keep themselves safe.”

Despite the Commonwealth entering phase two on Friday, she is still reminding everyone to wear their masks in public, wash their hands often and keep to social distancing.

