The head of Chesterfield EDA says he sees the tract as a heavy-industry expansion of Meadowville Technology Park

CHESTERFIELD — The leader of the county’s Economic Development Authority said he sees the recently completed purchase of land formerly owned by a tobacco manufacturer as a way to expand Meadowville Technology Park into the arena of heavy industry.

"It’s a wonderful piece of property to work with prospects on for projects," said Chesterfield EDA director Garrett Hart. "The goal is always to maximize the tax density to get a lot of good investment on that site and to create jobs."

The purchase was officially closed in March of this year. EDA owns Meadowville Technology Park, which is home to facilities owned by Amazon, Niagara Water, Northrop Grumann and Capital One.

According to county records, Chesterfield paid $21.05 million for the 353-acre property, which translates into about $59,500 per acre. The tract is zoned I-3, which is heavy industrial.

That parcel is the site of the former American Tobacco plant, which moved out of the area in the 1990s. It fronts Bermuda Hundred Road, which connects the heavily industrial area around Altria and Honeywell to Meadowville Technology Park at North Enon Church Road.

Office buildings once owned by American Tobacco that are on North Enon Church Road were not part of the sale.

Hart said he would like to see the land used more for major industrial rather than warehousing or distribution, which is already going on at MTP.

"We’ve been worried about somebody taking this really nice industrial piece that has great power, great gas, great water, great sewer, and putting a million-square-foot warehouse on it," Hart said.

"We will be looking to attract the same type of businesses [office and data centers] like we did for Meadowville which is zoned I-2," he added. "However, since the newly acquired property is zoned I-3, it allows us to do manufacturing and things that we can’t do in the rest of the park."

No community meetings were necessary prior to the purchase because the parcel is already zoned properly and the CEDA is not proposing anything new or changing anything on the site.

"We’re just proposing to use it for what it’s zoned for and what it’s capable of," said Hart. "The amount of I-3 land in Chesterfield is getting limited, so we’d like to see it go for an I-3 use."

