Doug Torres, a 2018 graduate of Ripley High School, is no stranger to music. Having been in the RHS band, marching band, choir, chamber choir, and the West Virginia Youth Orchestra for two years while in school, he has continued to enhance his love for all things musical.

Majoring in music education with an emphasis in instrumental music, Torres just completed his sophomore year at West Liberty University, where he was a Marching Hilltopper, a member of the WLU Singers, University Band, and West Liberty University Wind Symphony.

Torres has been active in the Jackson County community for several years by participating in the Jackson County Players Performance Art Theatre. He is also the director of the Jackson County Players Children’s Theater, and the newly formed Jackson County Players Rising Stars Youth Theater.

Torres said he has had many great influences in his life that helped him choose his musical career path. He was first introduced to music by his grandmother and grandfather, Nancy and George Puskas, by watching musicals at their home and playing the piano when he was little. Other inspirations include his many teachers throughout his schooling; Mrs. Sherry Poole, Mrs. Jeanette Bowlby, Mrs. Radonna Hess, Mrs. Annie Fisher (formerly Hancock), and Mr. Scott Greathouse.

Torres was recently offered, and proudly accepted, his first musical teaching position with the Jackson County School of Music and ESRON Recording Studios located at 111 West Main Street in Ripley.

Focusing on brass instruments, Torres will be instructing students on tuba, trumpet, baritone, and trombone; instruments he has been playing for almost 10 years.

“I’m excited to start this new journey,” Torres said. “It’s my first step into my music educator career.”

His future goal is to become a music teacher in Jackson County or a surrounding area; however, his ultimate dream would be to become a band director at a high school.

For more information or to sign up for one of Torres’s classes, contact the Jackson County School of Music at 304-514-4622 or e-mail: dougtorres14@gmail.com