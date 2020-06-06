KEYSER - Mineral County expectant mothers have until Wednesday, June 10, to sign up to participate in the 2020 version of the Mineral County Community Baby Shower.

In the midst of planning the 12th annual shower, the Mineral County Family Resource Network and the Mineral County Health Department were determined to follow COVID-19 protocol, leading to the cancellation of the annual event.

The partners stressed that their upmost concern is the safety of the mothers and unborn children they serve.

The MCFRN and Health Department are still working to aid expectant mothers, however, through the distribution of goodie bags. With the help of partnering agencies, these bags will include resource information, diapers, wipes, shampoo/lotion, blankets and much more.

The first 25 pregnant mothers to register with the health department by calling 304-788-1321 no later than June 10, 2020, will be given a bag of goodies and resources and be entered into a drawing for a larger gift.