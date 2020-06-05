CHARLESTON, W.VA. – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) interviewed three finalists for the State Superintendent of Schools today during a special meeting. The interviews began at 9:00 a.m., and all finalists were from West Virginia.

W. Clayton Burch is currently serving as the West Virginia Superintendent of Schools and was appointed to the position in February upon the retirement of the previous superintendent. Burch has served in various capacities at the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) for 13 years most recently as the Deputy Superintendent.

Kathy J. D’Antoni has worked at the WVDE since 2010 serving as both an Assistant Superintendent and currently as Associate Superintendent over the Division of Technical and Adult Education. She works extensively with career technical education initiatives throughout the state.

Blaine C. Hess is the Jackson County Superintendent of Schools and president of the West Virginia Association of School Administrators. He has served as the Jackson County Superintendent since 2006 and previously taught in Jackson and Kanawha counties.

“Each candidate brings a wealth of experience and is wholly dedicated to the children of our state,” said WVBE President Dave Perry. “We are fortunate to have this magnitude of leadership in West Virginia working to improve the lives of children and families through education. It takes a high-caliber professional to steady the ship during the turbulent times we are in, and each finalist represents the best that our state has to offer.”

The Board will name the next State Superintendent of Schools on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, during its regularly scheduled meeting (Room 353, Building 6, of the State Capitol Complex, Charleston). A live audio stream of the meeting will be available at http://wvde.state.wv.us/boe/live.html. To best guard public health, only required staff will be permitted in the building.

