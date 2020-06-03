President acknowledges racism, discrimination persist across the country, the state and ’on our campus;’ task force will look at college’s history to identify problems and develop solutions to prevent them now and in the future

Richard Bland College announced Wednesday it was forming a task force to “identify, confront and alleviate” racism and discrimination within the two-year college’s community.

In a letter on the RBC website, college president Debbie Sydow did not deny that racism and discrimination existed, instead noting they “persist on our campus” as it does across the nation. While she did not cite any specific instances of it, Sydow did say that racism and discrimination, “like all forms of hatred, are a clear and present threat” to RBC’s mission “and all we hold dear.”

The Task Force on Racial Justice and Equity will be directed to assess RBC’s historical record and identify any problem areas. Once that is done, the group will then draft a plan to prevent any current and future inequalities.

“We cannot combat racism by remaining silent. Likewise, we cannot combat racism by doing nothing,” Sydow wrote. “The Richard Bland College leadership team is committed to working alongside every member of the College family to actively identify, confront and alleviate racism and discrimination. We are committed to boldly articulating and communicating our identity as a multicultural institution of higher education that values, supports and lifts up every individual.”

The draft of the task force’s plan, the president said, will focus on a vision statement outlining the action to be taken and “publicly articulate Richard Bland College’s identity as a multicultural institution committed to anti-racist organizational development.” The group will look at how RBC polices itself on discriminatory concerns, and bring in experts to train faculty and staff on diversity and inclusivity matters.

The force will also examine RBC’s outreach to “establish relevant, long-term service learning activities in Petersburg and surrounding communities of color,” Sydow wrote.

Over the summer, RBC’s faculty and staff will conduct community listening sessions to gauge community input on the college’s diversity record, then come up with a formal written commitment "that focuses on inclusive, anti-racist pedagogical approaches,“ her letter stated.

Sydow noted in the message how RBC, an offshoot of the College of WIlliam & Mary, was established in 1961, the same year of the famous Freedom Riders bus tour against segregated bus terminals that culminated in a mob attack in Montgomery, Ala.

“Images of the violent killing of George Floyd are fresh in our minds, but we must not forget the long history of structural racism and violence against African Americans,” Sydow said.

VSU calls for solidarity stand

RBC was not the only local institution of higher education acknowledging the unrest launched nationwide — and as close as in Richmond.

The president of Virginia State University said in an open letter on the college website that the “torture and senseless murder of George Floyd and other black Americans” serve as highlights of systemic flaws in the nation and its judicial system.

“The subsequent reactions this past weekend were a reflection of the raw emotions brought about from years of being victimized by institutional racism. It was a reflection of the justified anger and ongoing outrage over the senseless and unpunished violence that continues to oppress Black Americans,” wrote Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. He added as “a black man, the father of a black man and the president of a historically black university,” he stands with the movement’s “pain, justified anger and fury,” and asked the VSU community to join him to “unmask this blatant disregard for black lives.

"I ask members of the Virginia State University Community to stand in solidarity in unequivocally denouncing and rejecting both racism and violence in any form,“ Abdullah said before reminding them to observe COVID-19 prevention protocols ”if you choose to peacefully protest injustice in your community.“

