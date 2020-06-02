By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - More than 50 people from many different walks of life joined together in Keyser Tuesday morning to participate in a peaceful protest sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police.

All four officers involved in the incident were fired from the force and Derek Chauvin, the officer who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck even while Floyd kept yelling “I can’t breathe,” has been charged with third degree murder.

The incident - the latest in several incidents when a black man was killed at the hands of police - has sparked numerous protests and riots in various locations throughout the United States.

In Keyser, organizers Kyleena Purvis and Veronica Newlin put out an invitation on Facebook over the weekend for everyone to come out and peacefully let their voices be heard.

“A peaceful protest can go along way to those who want to understand,” Purvis said on the group’s Facebook page. “We are calm, but our voices are loud.”

The group gathered under Memorial Bridge along Armstrong Street, and moved out to Mineral Street (U.S. Route 220), where they marched south to Carskadon Lane, then back again to Memorial Bridge, stopping at various locations along the way to wave their signs at honking motorists driving by.

A second march is scheduled to get underway at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and a third at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.