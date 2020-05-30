Religion plays a vital role in American history from its founding through today. It reached its zenith in the mid-19th century. At the beginning of the Civil War, America was home to over 53,000 Christian houses of worship. Congregants accounted for about 40% of the nation’s population which meant that 32 million people were formal members of a Catholic or Protestant church. While this number seems to be a small percentage, as many as 80% of the total population visited these churches on a regular basis. According to American religions expert Mark Noll, “By 1860, religion had reached a higher point of public influence than at any previous time in American history.”

Although the churches seemed to bring a large portion of Americans together, it would also become divided as the country moved towards Civil War. In southern states, largely protestant clergymen used religion as a defense for the institution of slavery. As southern planters used the bible to validate their institution, Black secret religious congregations were on the rise. Strength and courage was found in the Christian Gospel which was a message of liberation. The northern independent Black churches had to balance the necessities of immediate survival while fanning the flames of future freedom. Northern churches and aid societies were polar opposites of the south as they supported the abolition of slavery and civil freedom.

Soldiers on both sides during the Civil War would carry their religious views from home to the battlefield. Universally, both Confederate and Union soldiers relied on divine provenance and the promise of a heavenly afterlife. This faith would help to sustain them through the death and suffering encountered during the war. Many soldiers would hold a view based in millennialism where an earthly reign of Christ was imminent. However, the majority of northern soldiers were post-millennialists who believed that a gradual defeat of evil would bring about Christ’s return by perfecting humanity. Either view meant that most soldiers felt that the Civil War was a necessary precursor to a coming age of peace.

Most soldiers carried their faith in the physical form of a pocket Bible. These small Bibles were usually a King James Version of the New Testament which included the Gospels. Confederate Corporal, Richard R. Best of Company D., 3rd North Carolina Infantry was one soldier who carried such a book in his breast pocket. Best was wounded multiple times during the war to include when at the Battle of Antietam at Sharpsburg, Maryland. On September 17, 1862, an enemy minie ball struck Best but was stopped from entering his chest by his pocket Bible. The minie ball lodged into the Bible near the spine and bored part-way through. Best survived this wound and may have been briefly reminded of the Bible passage from Ephesians 6: 13-16;

“Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness; And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace; Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.”

Whether by fortune or divine providence, Best was again struck at the Battle of the Wilderness on May 5, 1864 where he was killed in action.