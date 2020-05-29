One business owner says she will offer disposable facial coverings to customers, but only if they request it, adds she will not ’preach’ to them about putting it on

PETERSBURG — Julie Wamsley was ready for any visitor to her downtown antique shop who would have come in Friday without a mask.

“I’ve got some free masks here for anyone who wants one,” said the owner of Treasures Antiques, Gifts & Decor on North Sycamore Street. “But I’m not going to preach to them that they should wear it. And I have a medical condition, so I am not going to wear one, either,”

Taped to the front door of Wamsley’s shop was a message that likely is being posted in stores and public buildings all across Virginia Friday. For the immediate future, anyone who enters those facilities must wear a face covering at all times to protect themselves and others from the spread of coronavirus.

The order from Gov. Ralph S. Northam applies to all patrons with the exception of those people eating or exercising, as well as children under the age of 10 and those who experience physical difficulties or health issues by wearing masks.

The order is non-enforceable by police officers. However, the Virginia Department of Health has been empowered to cite “blatant” disregard of the order by business owners either through civil injunction or a magistrate’s warrant.

At Treasures, Wamsley made sure her sign would be noticed by her customers. She included with it an image of Benjamin Franklin from a $100 bill wearing a face covering.

A brief survey across the Tri-City area found no major disruptions of business service caused by the mask requirement.

Opposition to the mask order continues to ramp up. State Sen. Amanda F. Chase of Chesterfield, a GOP gubernatorial candidate next year, posted a copy of the governor’s order on her Facebook site and encouraged her supporters to print it out and carry it with them into public places and stores in case they are questioned about not having face protection.

In other COVID-19 business news, J.C. Penney reopened its store in Colonial Heights’ Southpark Mall this week under restricted business hours of noon-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. A second anchor tenant, Macy’s, will open under restricted hours beginning at 11 a.m. Monday.

The mall’s third retail anchor, Dick’s Sporting Goods, already reopened under reduced hours. Southpark’s other two anchors are Planet Fitness and Regal Southpark 16 Cinema, both of which remain closed.

About half of the mall’s indoor tenants are now open.

