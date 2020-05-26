Petersburg man joins two others in facing second-degree murder charges after the victim’s body was discovered in a roadside ditch near McKenney

DINWIDDIE — A third arrest has been made in the county’s first murder in two years.

Nicholas Allan Kirchner, 31, of the 500 block of West Washington Street in Petersburg, was arrested Sunday in connection to the death of a man whose body was found in a roadside ditch last week in the county’s southern end. Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Department Major W.B. Knott said Kirchner has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held pending arraignment at the Meherrin Regional Jail in Alberta.

Two other suspects have been linked to the death and are in custody at Meherrin. They are Darius Javonte Holmes, 27, also of the 500 block of West Washington Street in Petersburg, and Ryan Wayne Jones, 26, of the 2200 block of Johnson Street in Hopewell. Knott said they also face second-degree murder charges.

Zackary Elan Scott, 23, was found dead on the morning of May 20 alongside Rainey Creek Road about four miles east of McKenney. His death has been ruled a homicide, but DInwiddie officials have not released how he died.

Scott has ties to the Hopewell-Prince George area, authorities said.

Knott said at this time, no other arrests are pending. However, the investigation into Scott’s death is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Department at (804) 469-4550 or Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212. Info can also be shared through the P3Tips app.

The death is Dinwiddie’s first homicide since 2018.