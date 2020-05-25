WAVERLY – Prince George Electric Cooperative and Prince George County come together again with the common goal of connecting our community through high-speed, fiber-to-the-home internet access.

Funding for Phase II of the broadband expansion will go toward the construction, equipment, operation, and installation of 500 new connection points, making broadband access available to potential subscribers within 1,000 feet of a VDOT road. With the county’s support, PGEC can expand broadband access to additional Prince George County residents at an accelerated pace.

“From educational opportunities to expanding workforce development initiatives, better access to better internet has never been more important. Our goal is to ultimately make access to fiber internet an option to everyone in Prince George County, and with the county’s continued support – this will be possible,” stated Casey Logan, Prince George Electric Cooperative President & CEO.

PGEC Enterprises, LLC, doing business as Ruralband, offers a secure, reliable, competitive, and sustainable infrastructure that is essential in meeting Prince George County’s future broadband needs. Ruralband offers internet speeds of up to 1 Gig (1,000 Mbps), making it the best option for home-based businesses, online learning opportunities, accessing telemedicine resources, and more.

“The power of partnership is clear and is demonstrated by the successful partnership that began with the first broadband project with Prince George County. PGEC is grateful for Prince George County’s support in our FTTH initiative,” stated Paul Brown, Prince George Electric Cooperative chairman of the board.

Percy C. Ashcraft, Prince George County Administrator, stated, “We are pleased to enter into a second round of funding with this public/private partnership to help capitalize an expedited process during the COVID-19 pandemic. Broadband has become a required utility and, during these times of self-isolation, remains a vital link for work, school, family and even shopping. As Phase II targets the communities of Burrowsville and Carson, we hope our solution continues expansion and serves as a model for other communities.”