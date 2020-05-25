By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - As of Sunday Mineral County had received a total of 37 positive COVID-19 results since testing began during the pandemic.

Of those cases, 14 are currently active and 23 patients have recovered from the virus.

Statewide, there have been 86,325 test results received as of Monday morning, with 1,774 positives and 72 deaths.

According to the West Virginia DHHR, there are two “probable” cases in Mineral County in addition to the 37 positives, based on the fact that those individuals “have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (link to a confirmed case) evidence of the disease,” but no test was taken.

The largest jump of positive results received in one day in Mineral County was Wednesday, May 20, with five.

As the county’s positives have continued to rise, the Mineral County Health Department has begun posting daily results for the public on their Facebook page.

As additional positives are received, health department personnel work to identify any potential persons who may have come in close contact with the latest positive individual, including family members, friends, co-workers and health care workers.

In addition, Mineral County will be the subject of state-directed drive-thru testing by the W.Va. DHHR and National Guard on Friday and Saturday of this week, with the testing site to be announced at a later date.

Health officials continue to urge county residents to practice safe sanitation habits.

“We urge the community to continue to follow the guidance put forth by the CDC and the health department,” said A.Jay Root, health department administrator.

“The best practices to help slow the spread of the virus include following social distancing, wearing a mask in public places, and washing hands for at least 20 seconds.”

If symptoms develop, including a dry cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath, you should contact your health care provider for instructions.

For further information on COVID-19, visit the website www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com.