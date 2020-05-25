By Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Mineral County has had its first death attributed to COVID-19.

According to the Mineral County Health Department, the deceased community member was a 74-year-old male who had been under isolation after contracting the disease.

“It is with the utmost sadness that the Mineral County Health Department is reporting it has received notification of the first COVID-19 related death in the county,” administrator A.Jay Root said in a press release.

“The health department worked to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individual, including family members, friends, co-workers and health care professionals,” he said.

“The Mineral County Health Department would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

As of Sunday, Mineral County had a total of 37 positive cases of COVID-19, with 14 of those still being active.