Increased access to testing sites is the main driver of the totals; loss of life has stayed virtually unchanged for several weeks now

Confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Tri-City area as test-site access widens, but the number of related deaths across the area appears to be at a standstill.

A death reported in Colonial Heights Monday is the first in about two weeks there, while Petersburg’s count of two has remained steady for several weeks now. No other locality in the immediate Tri-City area has reported any losses of life due to coronavirus, the Virginia Department of Health reported Monday.

Petersburg has recorded 88 COVID-19 cases, five more than Colonial Heights, according to VDH statistics released Monday morning. Hopewell has logged 66 cases, followed by Prince George County with 60 and Dinwiddie County with 48.

Ten deaths — eight of them in Colonial Heights — have been attributed to the virus. At least two of those deaths occurred at the Colonial Heights Rehabilitation & Nursing Care Center on Ellerslie Avenue, but those were reported in April, and nursing-home officials have been reticent to release any updates since then, citing the Code of Virginia which defines nursing homes as having the same level of privacy as an individual citizen’s health.

More than half of virus outbreaks across Virginia have occurred in long-term healthcare facilities. A bipartisan group of Virginia lawmakers, including two from the Tri-City area, have vowed to amend the code to require those facilities to release their numbers of cases and deaths in times of pandemic.

"I think there is room to release more data to the public while protecting the rights of nursing home residents and staff," said Del. M. Kirkland Cox, R-Colonial Heights, whose district includes the Ellerslie Avenue facility.

Del. Lashrecse D. Aird, D-Petersburg, said she has always pushed for transparency for citizens to make informed decisions on life under the pandemic. She said she supported the move to release the number of COVID-19 deaths by locality, and "I don’t see the nursing-home dynamic any differently."

Meanwhile, the state still appears to be on track to launch the second phase of its reopening Friday, where restaurants will be allowed to have indoor diners for the first time since the outbreak. However, the indoor dining will be limited to 50% of its normal capacity, and standards for social-distancing and virus protection will still have to be followed.

Gov. Ralph S. Northam is expected to announce Tuesday whether a requirement for wearing face masks inside businesses will be put into effect.

The first phase of the reopening began May 15 and allowed restaurants with outdoor-seating venues to serve on premises at 50% capacity. All others were still required to do takeout and delivery businesses only.

At Southpark Mall, seven of its 10 eateries — mostly in the food court — have opened under pandemic protocols. IHOP, the mall’s only large sit-down restaurant, remains closed.

Roughly half of Southpark’s retail tenants have opened under restricted hours. Dick’s Sporting Goods is the only one of the mall’s five anchor stores to be open. JCPenney and Macy’s remain shuttered with no reopening date yet announced. Planet Fitness and Regal Southpark Cinemas are also closed, but they fall under different business criteria than the rest of the mall’s tenants.

