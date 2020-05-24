CHESTER — In accordance with CDC and Chesterfield County guidelines, Henricus Historical Park is anticipating reopening to the public on Wednesday, June 3.

As an open-air, living history museum, Henricus Historical Park is well-positioned to welcome back visitors in a safe and fun environment. Measures will be taken to ensure the safety of both visitors and Henricus staff. Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks and make payments by credit card. A one-way travel pattern will be utilized to manage visitor flow while in the historic site. Rope and natural barriers will be installed to create a buffer between interpreters and visitors.

“This has been a challenging period for everyone and we at Henricus are excited to finally reopen,” said Charles L. Grant, Henricus executive director. “Our goal is to welcome visitors in a safe environment while maintaining the historic atmosphere and quality programming that everyone has come to expect of Henricus. It’s a balance, but one that our professional team at Henricus has rehearsed and is well prepared to execute for the benefit of the public. I hope folks will seize the opportunity to get out of the house and take in some history while enjoying the scenic beauty of Henricus and Dutch Gap.”

Henricus Historical Park will be operating on new hours of Wednesday-Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Admission is $9 per adult, $7 per child ages 3-12.

A complete guide to Henricus’ new operating procedures will be posted on www.henricus.org in the coming days.