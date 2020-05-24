To the modern resident or visitor it is difficult to envision Dinwiddie County in 1864. No interstate, no airport, many fewer homes, businesses, churches, and restaurants, and a lot more fields and forests. Dinwiddie County was relatively untouched by the Civil War armies until the summer of 1864, when Petersburg and its important wagon roads and railroads became the focus of Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s strategy to end the conflict.

Caught between Petersburg’s inner defensive earthwork line (the Dimmock Line) and the spur line constructed in early October 1864 to protect the Boydton Plank Road and Southside Railroad, the Banks House seemed destined to witness its fair share of the final months of the Civil War.

During the fall and winter of 1864 and 1865, a number of Confederate officers and soldiers mentioned the Banks House and its residents in their correspondence. Stationed nearby at Christmas was Lt. Edwin I. Kursheedt of the Washington Artillery of New Orleans. He wrote happily, “Christmas has come and gone. I spent it at Mrs. Banks’ where I had quite a sumptuous repast, finishing up with her eggnog, cake, &c. I ate so much sponge cake that whenever you would touch me, it would be just like squeezing an India rubber ball.”

Brig. Gen. James Lane’s North Carolina regiments also spent considerable time near the Banks House during that period. Lane remembered that his brigade went into winter quarters nearby. “Our huts were built on each side of the road [Church Road] leading to the [Robert H.] Jones House—our right resting near the residence of a widow lady named Banks; and our left extending a little beyond a [military] dam thrown across the stream in front of our works.”

Another artilleryman, Capt. John Hampden Chamberlayne, wrote to his mother in February 1865, that Ms. Banks allowed Chamberlayne’s sister, Lucy Bagby, and her enslaved nurse, to stay in the Banks House for about four days while visiting him. He described Mrs. Banks and her family as “very interesting people. She comes from Ayrshire & came over in 1820, being then 32 yrs old.” Chamberlayne apparently enjoyed hearing Mrs. Banks tell tales about the “old world.”

With the April 2, 1865 Union VI Corps Breakthrough, the Banks House quickly changed hands. It soon became Gen. Grant’s temporary headquarters. A series of official telegraph messages sent from “T. Banks House” makes that point clear.

That day the Banks House yard became an Army of the Potomac leadership beehive of activity. According to at least two accounts, as Grant took a seat by a tree in yard and as he was busy scribbling orders, Confederate artillery dropped a few shells close by. Urged by staff to move to a somewhat less dangerous place, Grant kept at his work. Finally, at a stopping place, Grant got up looked to where the shells originated and moving toward the other side of the Banks House said, “Well, they do seem to have the range on us.”

It is unknown whether Grant stayed in the Banks House or remained outside, but it appears he spent the night there before meeting with President Lincoln in Petersburg at the Thomas Wallace House on the morning of April 3.