For the News Tribune

KEYSER - West Virginia University Potomac State College students visited SARAH’S House, a Child Advocacy Center, earlier this spring in order to learn more about the services they offer.

The visit was coordinated in conjunction with their Psychology 241 Honors class in which they studied the effects of child abuse on children at varying developmental stages.

In addition to touring the facility, students also listened to presentations regarding services offered to the community by SARAH’S House.

The goal of the center is for children to have a comfortable environment for interviews, educational outreach and victim advocacy.

“We want to thank the Psychology 241 Honors class from Potomac State College, along with their instructor, Molly Alvaro, for coming to visit us today and showing interest in the CAC movement,” said Amber Talley, program director for SARAH’S House Child Advocacy Center.

“We were very excited about their willingness to pledge to #SHINE and be the light that survivors can turn to. This was such an enthusiastic, great group of students with what’s sure to be a bright future ahead of them,” she added.

Alvaro attended Potomac State, Fairmont State and earned her master’s from Marshall University. She was hired as an adjunct instructor in 2001, was named the Academic Success Center coordinator in 2003, and has been serving as the accessibility specialist since 2017.

Alvaro recently accepted a position as a psychology instructor at the college, beginning this fall.