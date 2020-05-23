Sheila Mosby, third grade teacher at Cool Spring Elementary, wins 2020 award

PETERSBURG — The 2020 Teacher of the Year for Petersburg City Public Schools is Sheila Mosby. She has taught for more than 20 years, and has mentored scores of young teachers along her professional journey.

Currently, Mosby is a third grade teacher at Cool Spring Elementary school, where she has served as the grade level chair for the past three years.

“Mosby has served her school and our school division with dedication to our students and her colleagues for years,” said Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin, superintendent of Petersburg City Public Schools. “We are honored to have a teacher of distinguished service to represent the division and community.”

Mosby understands what it takes to help students grow and the challenges that exist in their individual lives. “Building a strong learning community definitely flows beyond the classroom,” offered Mosby. “It is important to build up the whole child because the child is more than what you see within the walls of the school building.”

This is not the first recognition Mosby has received. Since earning her master’s degree and becoming a proud alumna of Virginia State University, she has earned Teacher of the Year from Wal-Mart in 2007. She was named A.P. Hill Elementary School Teacher of the Year in 2010 as well. Mosby is an active church member at Metropolitan Baptist Church, and she is the youth director for the Metro Youth Experience.