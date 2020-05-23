DINWIDDIE — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the county’s first homicide case since 2018.

Darius Javonte Holmes, 27, of the 500 block of West Washington Street in Petersburg, and Ryan Wayne Jones, 26, of the 2200 block of Johnson Street in Hopewell, have both been charged with second-degree murder.

Zackary Elan Scott, 23, was found along Rainey Creek Road in the McKinney area on the morning of Wednesday, May 20, only identified then as a white male.

The cause of death has not been released, due to the ongoing investigation.

Both Holmes and Jones are being held with no bond at Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta, Va.

Although an arrest has been made, anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.