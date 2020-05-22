One local church in Ravenswood is reaching out to the community to show they care through a unique way of support, the Caring Care-A-Van.

Logan Tucker, a member of North United Methodist Church in Ravenswood, came up with the idea to start a Caring Care-A-Van through the community.

“I have been living in New York City for the past two years,” Tucker said. “Once the pandemic hit, I decided it was best to come home to Ravenswood for a bit, until things calmed down in the city. As I was home, I became aware that NYC had started celebrating healthcare workers each night at 7 p.m. with thousands of residents opening up their windows and clapping, singing, and shouting. I was inspired to see an entire city coming together to bring positivity and encouragement to those on the front lines, and I thought ‘What can I do?’”

Realizing that many of Ravenswood’s residents are elderly and may not get out of their homes much, regardless of a pandemic, Tucker decided to take an idea he saw from another county and put a twist on it to fit Ravenswood.

“I saw some teachers in another county were forming ‘parades’ and driving by their students’ homes to encourage them to work hard even though they couldn’t come to school in-person,” Tucker said. “All of these ideas swirled in my mind until I realized we could ‘visit’ the elderly populations from a safe distance and hopefully encourage them to do their part in helping to keep everyone safe by staying home and washing their hands, while at the same time bringing those who are lonely smiles and joy.”

From that point, the Caring Care-A-Van was born. Every Sunday for the past five weeks, members of NUMC have joined together to parade through the community while spreading encouragement to those who may need it the most.

“We started with approximately eight cars, and this past Sunday we reached a new record of 22 vehicles, including two motorcycles,” Tucker said. “All of our drivers wear masks, we keep our distance, and we visit approximately 30 houses along the way, and wave to many other Ravenswood residents as we travel about.”

Tucker’s mother Carmen, who also participates in the Caring Care-A-Van, said many of the members of their church have made cards that they have passed out along the route.

“We have received such a blessing by doing this each week,” Carmen said. “Probably more of a blessing than the people we ‘visit’ along the route.”

Several special guests joined in on the fun for Mother’s Day, according to NUMC member Tracy Hall.

“We had eight fire trucks (four from Ravenswood and four from Silverton) with lights and sirens blaring,” she said. “We also handed out flowers to some of the moms along the route.”

“The firetrucks made our Mother’s Day edition of the Care-A-Van a special event,” Carmen added. “We can’t thank them enough.”

The Caring Care-A-Van pulls out at 2 p.m. each Sunday from the NUMC parking lot, where line up begins at 1:45 p.m.

“We want to thank the wonderful members of our congregation who have visited with us from the first day,”Carmen said. “We have such a supportive and loving church family.”

With the coronavirus pandemic isolating so many, Tucker said he feels this is the least they can do to show the community that they care.