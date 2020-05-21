KEYSER - Josh Blowe is no stranger to the coaching circles at Keyser High School. Just out of college, Blowe served as an auxiliary coach with the Keyser boys' basketball team in 2008 and 2009. Beginning in 2010, Blowe was named the head girls' basketball coach at Keyser High, a position he's held successfully ever since.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

On Tuesday evening, the Mineral County Board of Education officially approved the placement of Blowe for an added head coaching position at Keyser High School, this time with the golf team.

Blowe will be filling a post vacated by Chris Szafran, who previously held the head coaching position.

For Blowe, it’s an opportunity to expand his coaching experience, talents and philosophy into a new sport, golf, a sport he’s grown to enjoy very much.

“I found out the position was open, I got to watch them pretty closely last year and got to know some of the student athletes out on the course. I’m at the course playing a lot myself, in fact, over the last five years I’ve been a member at Polish Pines here in Keyser, and I’ve just played a lot over the last five years and have really been drawn to the game,” Blowe explained.

According to Blowe, “It’s fun to go out and play and try to get a good score, and learn things about yourself. I enjoy the sport and enjoyed my interaction with the student athletes out on the course, that’s what drew me to the position.”

In taking over Keyser’s golf team, Blowe inherits a program coming off a remarkable season. In fact, in 2019, the Golden Tornado golfers completed an undefeated season with a record of 55-0, before falling to fourth place in the regional tournament where only the top two teams earn bids to the state tournament. In addition to being fresh off a spectacular season, Blowe inherits a team with a stable of returning talent and likely a few newcomers.

“In talking to Coach Szafran, he mentioned a couple of the kids coming back, for example Jacob Malcolm and Darrick Broadwater, who were number one and number three on the team respectively last year. I know they lost a few key members like Evan Matlick and a few others, but my understanding is that there will be a couple freshman who are looking to come out as well,” Blowe explaned.

In comparing the two sports he will now coach, Blowe sees that they are both similar and different in several ways.

“They are different in a way, but I’m going to treat them the same way. I want to see the best competition they can give, I want to see them work hard to get better in practice, whether it’s with me and the team, or on their own. I want to see them trying to improve their skills as much as possible. So in that way they are similar, if you want to be good at something, you better work hard.

One interesting aspect of high school golf, however, is that teams that play each other, particularly teams that play each other often, have a chance to build a sense of camaraderie with each other, as opposed to the often adversarial relationship that develops in other sports.

For example, much was made about the special relationship that developed with the Keyser and Frankfort golfers last season, both on and off the course. Blowe looks to continue that sense of camaraderie and relationship that’s developed between Mineral County’s two golf teams.

According to Blowe, “Coach Bill Cessna from Frankfort has already been great with me. We set down a couple days ago and we worked out a schedule and he went over some rules and some strategies and different things with me. It was really great for me, a newcomer into the golf coaching game. We actually played a round and we talked about a lot of different things, he’s been great.”

Blowe is married to Sheri Blowe, and the couple have two children, 10-year-old Braylen and 4-year-old Kambrie. Blowe is employed by the Allegany County Board of Education as a physical education/health teacher at Cresaptown and Westernport Elementary schools.

In Josh Blowe, Keyser High School has already seen the positive fruits born from his coaching of the girls’ basketball team for 11 years. As Blowe now also takes over the coaching duties of the successful golf program, no doubt he will continue the team’s success utilizing his proven coaching talents, skills, philosophy, and love of the sport.





